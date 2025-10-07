Georgia National Fair celebrates agriculture, family traditions and first-time 4-H competitors

Inside the Georgia National Fair: Meet the 9-year-old competing in her first livestock show

Inside the Georgia National Fair: Meet the 9-year-old competing in her first livestock show

Fall in Georgia means one thing: the Georgia National Fair is back in Perry.

While many visitors head straight for the rides, the peach cobbler, or the funnel cakes, there's another part of the fair that celebrates something deeper — the people and animals that feed us.

Nine-year-old Hadley Whitten and her six-month-old Jersey heifer are among those competing in the fair's 4-H livestock show for the first time. For the young fourth grader, it's a big moment after weeks of preparation and practice with her animal.

"I love livestock. We do everything with livestock," Hadley said, standing proudly beside her heifer before entering the show ring.

Her mother, Ashley Whitten, knows exactly what that feels like. She grew up showing livestock at the same fairgrounds in Perry. Now, she's passing on the lessons she learned; not about trophies, but about effort and growth.

Nine-year-old Hadley Whitten, center, stands with fellow 4-H competitors and their livestock at the Georgia National Fair.

"We've taught her that it's okay to explore new things and not be at the top of the class," Ashley said. "It's about the process. The process is more important than the product."

The Whitten family says the livestock competitions are about more than ribbons. They're a reminder of where food comes from and the hard work of those who produce it.

"They don't have to love it, and they don't have to understand it," Ashley said. "But they do definitely need to appreciate it, because without it, they'd have to feed themselves."

Hadley didn't take home first place this time, but she's already looking forward to what's next. "So far, I can't tell," she said with a grin when asked whether she prefers cows or pigs.

In the end, the Whittens say the experience and the lessons learned are the real rewards.

"I think she did the best that she could," Ashley said. "She did exactly what we've asked her to do and trained her to do."

Visitors can see Hadley and hundreds of other young competitors through Sunday, Oct. 12, at this year's Georgia National Fair in Perry, where the rides, the food, and the farm life all come together to celebrate Georgia's agricultural roots.