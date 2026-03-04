Georgia election bill SB 568 could change early voting rules, voting machines as debate over 2020 election and Trump claims continues

A proposed Georgia election bill could significantly reshape how voters cast ballots, how counties manage voter records, and how election equipment is used across the state — all as political debates tied to the 2020 election continue to influence policy in Georgia.

Senate Bill 568 would introduce several changes to Georgia's election system, including new standards for voting machines, new rules for early voting locations, and requirements for counties to publish voter lists.

Dr. Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University, said the legislation builds on a series of election reforms Georgia lawmakers passed after the 2020 election.

Dr. Andra Gillespie says the legislation builds on Georgia's post-2020 election reforms. CBS News Atlanta

"SB 568 seems to be building on the changes that were instituted by SB 202," Gillespie said.

Among the biggest proposals in the bill is a push for new voting systems with specific technical standards. Gillespie said the bill would require machines capable of digitally scanning ballots while preserving copies that could be reviewed later if questions arise about the vote count.

Supporters say those changes could increase transparency and confidence in elections. But critics question whether the reforms address a widespread problem.

Investigations after the 2020 election — including audits, recounts, and court challenges — repeatedly found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

A continuation of Georgia's post-2020 election debate

The proposal comes several years after Georgia lawmakers passed Senate Bill 202, the sweeping election law enacted in 2021 following former President Donald Trump's narrow loss in Georgia.

Trump and some of his allies promoted false claims that the election had been stolen — a narrative widely referred to as "The Big Lie." Those claims fueled election conspiracy theories about voter fraud and Dominion voting machines in Georgia, despite multiple audits confirming the results.

SB 202 made several major changes to the state's election system, including requiring voter ID numbers for absentee ballots, limiting the number of ballot drop boxes, expanding state oversight of local election boards, and tightening deadlines for absentee voting.

The law also drew national attention for a provision that prohibits people from giving food or drinks to voters waiting in line within 150 feet of a polling place — a rule that critics argued could disproportionately affect voters in precincts where long lines are more common.

Gillespie said the new proposal reflects how Georgia lawmakers continue to revisit election policies years after the 2020 vote.

"This is all leading back to people still contesting the results of the 2020 election," she said.

She also questioned whether replacing voting machines — which Georgia only implemented statewide in recent years — would address a real problem or respond to lingering election conspiracy theories about Dominion systems.

Potential changes to early voting

Another major provision in SB 568 would alter how early voting works in Georgia.

Currently, many counties allow voters to cast ballots at any early voting location within their county, giving voters flexibility to vote near work or home.

Under the proposed legislation, voters could instead be assigned a specific early voting location based on where they live.

Gillespie said that could create new barriers for voters accustomed to the current system.

"If you have to go to a designated polling location… it could cause confusion and could end up frustrating voters in a way that could have negative effects on voter turnout," she said.

Privacy and transparency concerns

The bill would also require counties to publish lists of registered voters and impose potential fines if local governments do not comply.

Supporters argue the measure could help prevent double voting and increase transparency.

However, Gillespie said the proposal could raise privacy concerns among voters and may not address a widespread issue.

Investigations into possible double voting during the 2020 election found only a small number of cases compared to the millions of ballots cast statewide.

"The consensus is that voter fraud thankfully is very, very rare in the United States," Gillespie said.

Debate tied to Georgia's political climate

Georgia has become one of the most closely watched political battleground states in the country, with its election system under intense national scrutiny since 2020.

Gillespie said that broader political context makes it difficult to separate election policy from partisan politics.

"It's hard to separate the politics from the policy," she said.

She added that the continued debate shows how deeply the 2020 election still shapes political discourse in the state.

"The ghost of 2020 is still alive and well in Georgia politics," Gillespie said.

What happens next

SB 568 could soon face a vote in the Georgia legislature as lawmakers debate whether the proposed changes are necessary.

Gillespie said voters should closely watch the bill's progress and engage with lawmakers if they have concerns.

"If this is something that you care about, you could speak with your legislator and encourage them to vote in your preferred way," she said.