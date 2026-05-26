Henry County to honor late Congressman David Scott with honorary marker ceremony in Stockbridge

The Henry County Board of Commissioners is set to honor the legacy of David Scott with a special honorary marker ceremony Tuesday in Stockbridge.

The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Atlanta Road and Stagecoach Road. County officials said the event will recognize Scott's decades of public service to Georgia and the nation. Limited parking will be available at 875 East Atlanta Road.

Following the ceremony, commissioners will present a special proclamation during the board's 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Henry County Administration Building Community Room in McDonough.

Scott died April 22 at age 80. His congressional office said his death was unexpected. He served his community, Georgia and the country for more than 50 years.

Scott represented Georgia's 13th Congressional District for more than two decades after first serving in both the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate. During his time in Congress, he became the first Black lawmaker to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

Funeral services for Scott were held earlier this month in Atlanta after a public memorial ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol.