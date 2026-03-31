Georgia lawmakers pass Early Literacy Act of 2026 aimed at improving reading outcomes statewide

Recent studies from the Georgia Council on Literacy and other education advocacy groups show that about 62% of Georgia's third-graders were not reading at a proficient level in 2024.

Now in 2026, Georgia lawmakers have approved a sweeping education measure designed to improve early reading skills across the state, marking a significant policy shift aimed at addressing literacy gaps among young students.

The legislation, known as the Georgia Early Literacy Act of 2026, revises existing law to expand statewide literacy efforts, with a particular focus on early-grade reading and dyslexia support.

Supporters of the bill, including House Speaker Jon Burns, describe it as a major step toward ensuring students can read proficiently by third grade — a benchmark widely considered critical for long-term academic success.

"The passage of the Early Literacy Act of 2026 marks the beginning of unprecedented change," Burns said following the bill's passage, emphasizing what he called a "generational difference" for Georgia students.

What the bill does

The measure outlines several key changes to how literacy is taught and supported in Georgia classrooms. Among them:

Expanding access to literacy coaches across the state

Providing updated instructional materials and tools for teachers

Increasing focus on early language development and parent engagement

Adjusting guidelines related to grade placement and reading benchmarks

Strengthening preparation for future educators in literacy instruction

Lawmakers say the goal is to create a more coordinated, research-based approach to reading instruction — particularly in the early grades, where foundational skills are developed.

House Education Committee Chairman Chris Erwin said the legislation aims to give teachers and schools more support while improving outcomes for students.

"This bill will blanket the state with expert literacy coaches and high-quality instructional tools for teachers to improve the literacy of their students," Erwin said.

The push for reform comes amid ongoing concerns about literacy rates in Georgia, especially among third graders. Reading proficiency at that level is often seen as a key indicator of future academic performance, with students who fall behind at an early age more likely to struggle in later grades.

State leaders have increasingly prioritized literacy in recent years, pointing to the need for earlier intervention and more consistent teaching strategies across school districts.

Questions and concerns

While the bill passed with strong support, some say the real test will be in implementation.

Many people are wondering how the state will actually make sure schools have enough resources and staff to put these changes into practice. It's a real concern, since success depends on more than just good intentions.

Some are watching closely to see if this new approach truly moves the needle on reading scores and whether it helps close persistent gaps between different groups of students. Tracking those results over time will be key.

At the same time, there's a bigger conversation about how these literacy efforts connect to things like school funding, class sizes, and keeping great teachers in the classroom.

All of these factors play a big role in whether new policies will really work for students day-to-day.

What's next

With the bill now passed, state education officials and local districts will begin the process of rolling out new requirements and support systems ahead of upcoming school years.

Lawmakers say the success of the effort will depend on collaboration between teachers, administrators, parents, and state leaders.

As Georgia moves forward with the new law, attention will likely remain on whether the changes deliver on their promise by helping more students reach one of the most fundamental milestones in education: learning to read.