Georgia governor's race sees massive TV ad spending ahead of primary day

Primary Day is approaching in Georgia, and candidates in some of the state's biggest races are spending heavily on television ads as campaigns make their final push to voters.

According to advertising intelligence company AdImpact,Republicans running for Georgia governor have spent more than $100 million combined on television advertising ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

The largest spending effort so far has come from healthcare executive Rick Jackson, whose campaign and allied spending includes more than $50 million of his own money, according to the report.

"You certainly see amongst the folks who are in the MAGA wing and folks who are in more of the establishment wing, how they're hewing to some of the 2024 themes in the hopes that that's still going to resonate with voters and actually help to burnish their conservative bona fides," said political scientist Andra Gillespie.

AdImpact data also shows Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has spent more than $20 million on television ads as he campaigns for governor.

Eight Republicans and seven Democrats are currently running in Georgia's governor's race. A recent poll from the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs found Jackson and Jones leading the Republican field.

On the Democratic side, former Keisha Lance Bottoms is leading the field by double digits, according to the same poll. Democratic candidates for governor, however, have spent only a fraction of what Republicans have poured into TV advertising.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has more than $31 million cash on hand but has not spent heavily on television advertising ahead of the primary.