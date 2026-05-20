Georgia family's decision to donate son's organs helps save dozens of lives

This spring marks five years since LifeLink of Georgia and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital partnered to create a space dedicated to families of loved ones going through the organ donation process.

While thousands of Georgians are still waiting, the Donor Care Unit at Piedmont Atlanta is recognizing a milestone as they march on to save and extend more lives.

More than a thousand names are on the 'Tree of Life' wall of LifeLink of Georgia's offices. Their names are marked to remember the more than 3700 life-saving organ donation gifts through the unit in 2025 alone. It's a milestone that would not exist without families like Kruchtens.

Jed and Veronica Kruchen of Forsyth County did not need much convincing. Their son Finley, a 6-foot-4 varsity football player at Denmark High School, died in October 2024 after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 17.

"His favorite book was 'The Giving Tree' growing up," Jed Kruchten said. "We both looked at each other… of course, that's what he would want to do. There's zero cost, and you help save lives. Why wouldn't you do it?"

Finley donated a kidney and his heart to a 55-year-old man. A 15-year-old girl received his other kidney. He gave the gift of sight to another person and dozens more were helped through tissue donation.

"One life. One body. What you have can help 70 people," Jed said.

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Three months after Finley died, Jed and Veronica launched the LL74 Finley Kruchten Foundation, giving scholarships to students. Two years in, applicants are still writing about Finley by name.

"He was described this year as legendary," Veronica said.

Finley's final days were spent inside the Donor Care Unit - one of only a handful in the country.

It does not look like a traditional intensive care unit by design. Inside, it has six ICU beds, private family rooms, and quiet spaces built for the hardest conversations.

"Everybody shows up, whether it's LifeLink or Piedmont Atlanta team members, with that intent, that compassion, solely based on honoring our donors and honoring the donor families," said Hope Weed, executive director of LifeLink of Georgia.

Still, the need is great. More than 3 thousand Georgians are currently on the national transplant waiting list. Nationally, that number exceeds 109 thousand.

"There's only 36% of Georgians that are signed up," Weed said. "That's why we always encourage people to learn more about organ donation. Registered donors are key."

Georgians can register as organ donors in about 60 seconds at

mystorycontinues.com through LifeLink's platform. Residents can also designate their donor status when renewing a driver's license or hunting and fishing license. And to learn more about Riley's story, visit their foundation's website at LL74.org.