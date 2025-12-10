Georgia faith leaders honor lawmakers behind new protections for intellectually disabled defendants

Georgia's faith community gathered this week to honor two Georgians they say helped deliver one of the state's most significant criminal justice reforms in years: a new law that strengthens protections for people with intellectual disabilities facing the death penalty.

The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center (GIPPC) named State Rep. Bill Werkheiser (R–Glennville) its 2025 Legislator of the Year, and human-rights advocate Cathy Harmon-Christian its Carole Maddux Advocate of the Year, celebrating their work to advance House Bill 123 through the General Assembly this spring.

House Bill 123 creates a pre-trial process to determine whether a defendant has an intellectual disability and sets a new standard — "a preponderance of evidence" — for establishing that disability before a death penalty case proceeds.

The measure passed with near-unanimous support and was signed into law on May 13.

Cathy Harmon-Christian (l) receives the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center's 2025 Carole Maddux Advocate of the Year award from namesake and GIPPC founder, the venerable Carole Maddux. Harmon-Christian led an intergenerational, interfaith coalition to advocate for passage of Georgia House Bill 123, which created a pre-trial process to determine the intellectual disability of a defendant and set a new standard for this determination at "a preponderance of evidence. Malcolm Davies Photography

"A bipartisan effort to protect Georgia's most vulnerable"

GIPPC Executive Director Wesley Myrick said Werkheiser's leadership was critical to finally getting the reform across the finish line after years of advocacy from legal experts, disability-rights groups, and faith leaders.

"Chairman Werkheiser's leadership in building bipartisan support for an issue that protects some of our state's most vulnerable citizens is worth celebrating," Myrick said. "We are incredibly thankful for his commitment to seeing this critical legislation through."

Werkheiser chairs the House Industry and Labor Committee and has been one of the chamber's most vocal Republican supporters of updating Georgia's death penalty procedures.

The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center has honored Georgia Rep. Bill Werkheiser (R-Glennville) as its 2025 Legislator of the Year for championing House Bill 123 signed into law this year to help ensure that no person with an intellectual disability becomes subject to the death penalty again in the state of Georgia. Malcolm Davies Photography

A victory years in the making

Harmon-Christian, who advocated for HB 123 while leading Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, is now the public policy director for the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. Faith leaders say the award recognizes both her policy expertise and her persistence.

Myrick said Harmon-Christian's work "affirms what can be accomplished when an intergenerational, interfaith coalition unites to support the common good."

"House Bill 123 not only protects a vulnerable population," he said, "but it inspires us all to believe in the power of public policy built on human dignity and universal values."

A diverse coalition backing criminal justice reform

GIPPC's honorees represent a statewide movement that spans Baptists, Catholics, Hindus, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Muslims, Jews, Presbyterians, Disciples of Christ, and civic leaders. The organization says the law reflects values that cut across faith traditions: justice, mercy, and dignity.

The Advocate of the Year award is named for Carole Maddux, GIPPC's founder and former executive director, and a longtime leader in Georgia's Episcopal community.

About GIPPC

The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center works to equip faith leaders to advocate on issues including criminal justice reform, healthcare access, attainable housing, economic development, and voter engagement. More information is available at GeorgiaInterfaithCenter.org.