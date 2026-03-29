Georgia Black Republican Council hosts candidate forum in South Fulton

Hundreds of people gathered at South Fulton's Southwest Art Center to hear from some of the Republican candidates running to be Georgia's next governor and lieutenant governor.

The Georgia Black Republican Council hosted what the group called the "first-ever Republican Primary Candidate Forum to be held in the Black Community" on Sunday afternoon.

Eight Republicans are currently running to receive their party's nomination for the top office in Georgia. Three of the candidates appeared at Sunday's event: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Atlanta businessman Clark, and U.S. Army vet Ken Yasger.

Other major names in the race include Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, businessman Rick Jackson, and Attorney General Chris Carr.

The event tackled issues that included public safety, the state's economic growth, and education.

With the crowded field, it could be that no candidate passes the threshold of one vote more than 50%. If that is the case, the two candidates who received the most votes will go to a runoff on June 16.

The winner of the primary will face off against the Democrats' pick. The candidates on that side include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and former State Sen. Jason Esteves. Libertarian Chase Oliver has qualified and will be on the ballot in November.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp remains extremely popular in the state, but he is term-limited and will leave office after eight years leading Georgia.

Kemp has so far declined to endorse anyone in the race to succeed him.

Editor's note: This story was previously titled, "Rick Jackson pulls out of GOP forum focused on Black community, drawing criticism." It has been updated after his campaign said he had not committed to attending.