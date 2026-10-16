Georgia sample ballot for the 2026 midterm election: Here's what you'll be voting on

Early voting is underway in Georgia, and more than half a million people have already cast their ballots.

Several key races are on the statewide ballot, including the governor and lieutenant governor's seats, both of which are open without incumbents running.

Georgia's Senate race has drawn considerable national attention, with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff as the only Democrat running for reelection in a state that President Trump won two years ago. The senator is facing Republican Rep. Mike Collins in what has been a fiery few months of debates and rallies.

How to see your county's sample ballot for the Georgia midterms

So how do you know what races will be on your ballot before you head to your local polling place? There are a few ways you can check.

One way is to use the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can click a link to see your sample ballot and update your voter information. You can also see where you can cast your vote and your voter registration info.

You can also check your county election department, which will have links to see the sample ballot.

Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on the county or legislative district.

What races are on Georgia ballots?

While local contests will very, most Georgians will see several statewide races that include:

Resolutions on the Georgia midterm election ballot

Along with the state and local races on the ballot, Georgians will get the chance to vote on three constitutional amendments. To be ratified, the amendments need to only receive a majority of votes.

Resolution 1: Tax exemption for farmland and timberland



Voters can decide whether the state will double the amount of farmland and timberland that can be counted as "bona fide conservation use property" from 2,000 to 4,000 acres.

That land is taxed at 40% of its value with the requirement that it remains only for agricultural use, rather than for residential or commercial purposes.

Resolution 2: Nonpartisan elections for some judges

Voters will decide on whether to amend Georgia's constitution to require all the state's probate court judges be elected on a nonpartisan basis.

Currently, those judges in some parts of the state have a party affiliation, though most counties have made their probate court elections nonpartisan through local laws. The state's constitution already requires almost all of the state's judges, including Georgia Supreme Court justices, to be elected in nonpartisan races.

Resolution 3: Creating a statewide Next Generation 911 Fund

The third amendment would allow Georgia lawmakers to dedicate some tax revenue the state already receives to a new nonlapsing fund known as the Georgia Next Generation 911 Fund.

That fund would be used exclusively to expland, maintain and operate 911 systems across the state.