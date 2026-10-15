Georgia midterm election turnout surpasses 400,000 on 3rd day of early voting, data shows

Early voting continues across Georgia, and the state is seeing high traffic at its polling places.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, more than 436,000 Georgians have already cast their vote as of noon on Thursday. That's around 5.8% of all of the state's over 7.5 million active voters.

Most of the voters cast their ballots in-person, with about 18,300 mail-in ballots already accepted.

The counties with the highest percentage of turnout so far during the early voter period included Towns, Greene, Putnam, Fayette, and Union.

Of those that have cast their votes, around 53.7% were women, 46.2% were men.

Stickers are seen at the Southwest Arts Center voting site on the first day for early voting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The state had already set a record for first-day early voting in a midterm election with an increase of around 40% compared to the first day of the 2022 midterms.

"This record-breaking turnout proves that voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "It's a testament to our strong election system overseen by 159 of the best county election officials in the country."

Early voting continues through Oct. 30, and voters can cast their ballot at any polling place in their county of residence.

You can learn more about how to vote early in the midterms here and how to vote by mail here.