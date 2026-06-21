At Atlanta church, Ossoff casts Senate race as test of faith, character and democracy: "Georgia's spirit of tolerance will overwhelm and defeat bigotry"

On Sunday, the pews of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church became the backdrop for a familiar tradition in Southern politics: a candidate making his case not only to voters, but to people of faith.

Standing before congregants at the historic Atlanta church, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff delivered a speech that was as much about character as it was about politics, using the setting to challenge voters to scrutinize the actions of public officials while using words of the Bible.

The Democratic senator, who is seeking reelection this fall, used his remarks to sharply criticize Republican nominee Mike Collins, arguing that voters should carefully examine a candidate's record while Sen. Ossoff quoted the prophet Amos to describe corrupt rulers: "While they trample on the poor, they build for themselves houses of stone. They lie on beds of ivory and anoint themselves in the finest oil."

Jon Ossoff at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, 06.21.2026. Jon Ossoff Campaign

"The election deniers, they tell a lie so absurd and therefore so debasing to tell, that the act of telling it proves the teller's total and humiliating submission," Ossoff told the congregation. He went on to accuse Collins of defending those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and supporting efforts that could diminish voting rights.

The speech reflected a long-running tradition in Black churches across Georgia and the South, where faith and civic engagement have often intersected.

For generations, churches have served not only as houses of worship, but as gathering places where questions of justice, voting rights and public leadership are debated.

That context appeared central to Ossoff's message.

Rather than focusing solely on policy differences, the senator framed the race as a question of integrity and accountability.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins speaks to supporters at a primary night event on May 19, 2026 in Jackson, Georgia. Jason Allen / Getty Images

The remarks come as Collins enters the general election under increased scrutiny from Democrats. Ossoff's campaign and Georgia Democrats have highlighted allegations involving Collins' past social media activity and associations with individuals accused of antisemitic or extremist views.

CBS News has also previously reported on an ethics investigation involving a former congressional staffing matter.

Collins has previously denied accusations of antisemitism and racism, and his campaign has rejected Democratic characterizations of his record.

For Ossoff, who is Jewish and expected to face one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races, the critique was particularly pointed. His campaign has repeatedly argued that Collins' public record speaks for itself.

In a political era where appeals to religion are increasingly common across party lines, the question is hardly unique to one candidate or one race.

Politicians routinely invoke faith on the campaign trail, speak from pulpits and frame policy debates in moral terms. Yet faith leaders and voters alike have often wrestled with whether public professions of belief should outweigh ethical controversies, inflammatory rhetoric or actions that critics view as inconsistent with those stated values.

At Beulah, Ossoff's argument may offer a clear answer to what he believes: that faith shouldn't shield politicians from scrutiny.

Instead, he urged voters to evaluate the totality of a candidate's record, including how they speak about political opponents, minority communities and democratic institutions.

"Because the hatred that Mike Collins promotes is a relic of the bad old days," Ossoff said. "Georgia's spirit of tolerance will overwhelm and defeat bigotry, and our defense of voting rights will be so fierce that no plot against the franchise will foil the will of the people."

With Georgia once again positioned at the center of national politics, Sunday's speech served as an early sign of how both parties may seek to frame the Senate contest ahead.

For Ossoff, the battleground appears to extend beyond policy disagreements and partisan loyalties. It is also a debate about character, accountability and whether Georgia voters will take political claims of faith at face value.