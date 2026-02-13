Interactive dating show aims to get Atlanta singles to stop swiping and start connecting

With fewer people using dating apps, more singles are setting out to meet other single people in real life. Many want to find love in person and have a real human connection.

A live dating event in Atlanta, "Game. Set. Match." is helping make that possible.

Jacob Bodway, an Atlanta single, wants to find love the old-school way.

"I've done the apps in the past, and they are a rollercoaster. I've been catfished. It's a rough world out there," Bodway said.

The 30-year-old anesthesiologist assistant is over dating apps.

"I've had Hinge on and off over the years. I've had Raya a couple of months," Bodway said.

Jacob Bodway is one of the singles trying his romantic luck during the Valentine's. Day "Game. Set. Match." show. CBS News Atlanta

Bodway plans to attend the upcoming "Game. Set. Match." live dating show.

The show will be at the 7 Stages Theatre in Atlanta on Valentine's Day, where singles will meet other singles in a live game setting.

"With the live dating, you can come in and see someone face to face, and you get their immediate reaction," Bodway said.

He said connecting in person is more meaningful.

"Hearing someone talk, seeing their mannerisms and body language is way better than trying to flirt over Hinge or Bumble," Bodway said.

Sarah Stipe, one of the show's founders, has hosted a dozen events over the past couple of years.

"I started 'Game. Set. Match.' because I wanted a fun way for people to come together, have community, meet new people, and not necessarily have to be on the apps," Stipe said.

So, how does this interactive show work?

Stipe says singles get on stage and tell the audience about themselves. People in the audience can write their name if they are interested in the person on stage.

For people who don't want to get on stage, there's another option:

"We do have the speed round where everyone looks around for five minutes, and you write your name and the person's name who you want to go on a date with," Stipe said.

Bodway said he hopes to find the love of his life.

Tickets for the Valentine's Day event are sold out, but you can learn more about the upcoming "Game. Set. Match." event here.