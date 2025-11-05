Watch CBS News
Former Georgia firefighter charged with 2 counts of child molestation, GBI says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

A former Georgia firefighter has been arrested in connection with an investigation into child sex crimes, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says. 

GBI investigators say 69-year-old Luthersville resident Mark Anthony Thomas is facing two counts of child molestation. 

Authorities say the GBI's investigation began on Oct. 14, when they were requested by the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office to help with a case involving a Meriwether County Fire Department firefighter.

Thompson was arrested on Oct. 31 and booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

Thompson was terminated from his position after the department was alerted about the criminal investigation, officials said. The Meriwether County Fire Department has cooperated with the investigation. 

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help investigators with the case to call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888, the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at (706) 672-4489, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.

