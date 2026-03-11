Ex-Dolton, Illinois mayor Tiffany Henyard running for commissioner seat in Georgia's Fulton County

A former Illinois mayor who is the subject of a federal investigation has taken her political aspirations to the metro Atlanta area.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office's data shows that Tiffany Henyard has qualified to run in the May 19 general primary election for the District 5 seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

The filing lists Henyard as a "business owner." She is the only Republican vying for the seat.

Henyard served as the mayor of Dalton, Illinois, from 2021 to 2025, where she overwhelmingly lost the Democratic primary to Jason House. She also served as the supervisor of neighboring Thornton Township from 2022 to 2025, at which one point she was denied a place on the ballot.

She's also the subject of a federal investigation into how she handled taxpayer money while she was the township's supervisor. Last year, CBS News Chicago confirmed that federal investigators are looking into the finances both Dalton and Thornton Township.

No charges have been filed against Henyard in connection with the probe.

The former mayor was also sued by a resident of the township, who accused her of being one of several people who attacked him during a brawl at a board meeting in January 2025.

Four Democrats have also qualified for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners' seat: Dejia Felicity Swindell, Helen Zenobia Willis, J. Jazz Thomas-Jones, and Sojourner M. Grimmett. The current incumbent, Marvin Arrington Jr., is running for the chair of the commission.