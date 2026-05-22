Former CDC supervisor pleads guilty to stealing more than $190,000 in taxpayer money through fake invoices

A former CDC supervisor admitted in court to stealing more than $190,000 in taxpayer money by creating fake invoices and directing her own employees to approve the payments.

Gwendolyn Brandon, 43, of Cumming, Georgia, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds after prosecutors say she submitted at least 46 fraudulent invoices to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, funneling the money into an account she controlled.

According to prosecutors and court documents, Brandon created fake invoices designed to look like they came from legitimate vendors requesting payment for goods or services provided to the CDC. She then allegedly used her position and her knowledge of the CDC's invoice and credit card processing system to direct employees under her supervision, who had no idea the invoices were fraudulent, to approve the payments.

The scheme ran from approximately August 2023 to February 2025, according to court documents. Prosecutors say the fraudulent invoices ranged in amount from $2,230 to $9,970, totaling $190,461.50 in stolen government funds.

"This defendant embezzled taxpayer money and brazenly exploited her position of public trust by fabricating invoices," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "When she is sentenced later this year, she will pay the price for her greed and deception."

Marcus L. Sykes, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, called Brandon a "federal employee-turned-fraudster" who prosecutors say exploited her government position to enrich herself.

As part of her plea agreement, Brandon agreed to resign from the CDC and is permanently barred from seeking federal employment or doing business with the federal government as a contractor or vendor.

Brandon's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2026, at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg in federal court.