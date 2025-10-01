Federal government shutdown leaves Georgia families worried about effect on SNAP and WIC benefits

The federal government shutdown has left federal workers and the people who depend on government programs wondering what will happen next.

Georgia families that depend on the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, and the Department of Agriculture's nutrition plan for women, infants and children, also known as WIC, are worried it won't be long before they feel the effects of a shutdown if it continues for weeks.

Federal officials say SNAP benefits will continue for at least the month of October. Officials administering WIC have the ability to reallocate unused grant award funds from the previous budget year, but advocacy group National WIC Association anticipates that the program has enough funding on hand to remain open for the short term, likely one week to two weeks.

In Peachtree City, the nonprofit The Baby Pantry is working to fill the gap for parents in need. The group serves around 10,000 families a year, giving them critical supplies for mothers and babies.

"We serve families all across Atlanta, and throughout the state of Georgia with baby supplies, from diapers, wipes, clothing to cribs, car seats, baby formula, food, and snacks," The Baby Pantry CEO Chlorey Campbell said.

These are supplies that many families say are essential. The shutdown has left families calling the pantry over their concerns about the future of their SNAP and WIC benefits.

"We've experienced significant growth over the last month with families reaching out with emails, calls, voicemails," Campbell said. "We've been getting rung off the hook."

The Baby Pantry CEO Chlorey Campbell says that she has received calls about the government shutdown from worried parents. CBS News Atlanta

The longer the shutdown continues, the pantry says, the greater the risk is for families.

"People being furloughed and not making money, you know, depending on when your last paycheck was, you weren't anticipating not getting paid and being able to feed your children and buy food and supplies for them," said Rebecca Fluker, The Baby Pantry's manager.

The government shutdown comes as the pantry searches for a new space. It needs to move out of its current location by Friday.

"We're standing in the gap now, but that time could run out," Fluker said.

The Baby Pantry isn't the only nonprofit seeing a wave of needs. Helping Mamas says it has also seen an increase in calls and expects the number to grow the longer the government is shut down.

The latest vote on Wednesday afternoon failed to end the shutdown, with the White House and Congress not coming to an agreement to keep programs and services open, throwing the country into a new cycle of uncertainty.