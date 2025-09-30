Here's how a federal government shutdown would affect Georgia

Washington is hours away from another federal government shutdown, with prospects looking bleak for a last-minute compromise in Congress to avoid closures beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Republicans have crafted a short-term measure to fund the government through Nov. 21, but Democrats have insisted that the measure address their concerns regarding health care. Neither side shows any signs of budging.

Here's how a shutdown would impact Georgia:

What happens when the government shuts down?

Most federal government agencies are funded annually by a dozen appropriations bills that Congress needs to pass and the president needs to sign before the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1. If the funding deadline passes without Congress authorizing more spending, the government must fully or partially shut down, depending on which agencies are already funded. During the 35-day partial shutdown in President Trump's first term, 340,000 of the 800,000 federal workers at affected agencies were furloughed. The remainder were "excepted" and required to work.

The US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

How many federal workers and active-duty military personnel are there in Georgia?

According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, there are 81,000 federal civilian employees in Georgia. This figure does not include military personnel, certain law enforcement and judicial employees, and U.S. Postal Service workers. Data from the Department of Defense shows that there are 65,259 active-duty military personnel in Georgia, the sixth most in the country.

How would a government shutdown affect the CDC?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue monitoring for disease outbreaks. Direct medical services through the Indian Health Service and the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center will remain available. However, the CDC communications to the public will be hampered, and the NIH will not admit new patients to the Clinical Center, except those for whom it's medically necessary. The Department of Health and Human Services would furlough about 41% of its staff out of nearly 80,000 employees, according to a contingency plan posted on its website.

Will a shutdown cause delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport?

Although a short U.S. government shutdown would be unlikely to have much impact on air travel, a prolonged impasse could lead to disruptions for passengers and financial losses for businesses, according to travel experts and industry groups. The Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration define most of their employees as essential, requiring them to work even if the government closes and workers at other federal agencies are furloughed. That means airport screeners, air traffic controllers, federal air marshals, safety inspectors, and other workers with the two agencies would be expected to continue showing up on the job — without pay — even if lawmakers fail this week to strike a deal on federal funding.

Is Emory affected by a shutdown?

Emory University says the impact of a short-term shutdown would be limited. However, if the shutdown continues for an extended period, there could be disruptions. Funding for Pell Grants and federal loans is already in place for the current semester, but a prolonged delay could impact students during the next academic year. A long shutdown could slow research progress, create backlogs, and potentially lead to funding gaps in ongoing projects. Short-term access and eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid will remain unchanged, but a prolonged shutdown could jeopardize Medicaid funding in the new year, according to Emory.

What about Georgia Tech?

Georgia Institute of Technology says it receives more than $100 million per month in federal funding for research activities. The school's chief financial officer says it plans for these types of situations and is well-positioned in the short term. If there is a prolonged federal government shutdown, the university says it "would need to take measures to further preserve cash and maintain campus operations," which includes deferring certain purchases, hiring, and non-essential travel.

Will the government shutdown impact student loans?

The Education Department will furlough about 1,500 of 1,700 employees, excluding federal student aid workers. The department will continue to disburse student aid such as Pell Grants and Federal Direct Student Loans. Student loan borrowers will still be required to make payments on their outstanding debt.

Can I go to Kennesaw Mountain or Ocmulgee Mounds during a shutdown?

The National Park Service oversees a number of locations in Georgia, including the Jimmy Carter and Martin Luther King Jr. historical parks, and national battlefields, monuments, and seashores. As a general rule, if a National Park Service facility or area is inaccessible during non-business hours, it'll be locked for the duration of the lapse in funding. At parks where it's impractical or impossible to restrict public access, staffing will vary by park.

Will I still get mail during a shutdown?

Yes. The U.S. Postal Service is not affected by a government shutdown. It's an independent entity funded through the sale of its products and services, not by tax dollars.

What government work continues during a shutdown?

FBI investigators, CIA officers, air traffic controllers, and agents operating airport checkpoints keep working. So do members of the Armed Forces. Programs that rely on mandatory spending also generally continue during a shutdown. Social Security payments continue going out. Seniors relying on Medicare coverage can still see their doctors and health care providers, submit claims for payment, and be reimbursed. Veteran health care also continues during a shutdown. Veterans Affairs medical centers and outpatient clinics will be open, and VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered. Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries.

Will furloughed federal workers get paid?

Yes. In 2019, Congress passed a bill enshrining into law the requirement that furloughed employees get retroactive pay once operations resume. While they'll eventually get paid, the furloughed workers and those who remain on the job may have to go without one or more of their regular paychecks, depending upon how long the shutdown lasts, creating financial stress for many families.

Service members would also receive back pay for any missed paychecks once federal funding resumes.

What closes during a shutdown?

All administrations get some leeway to choose which services to freeze and which to maintain in a shutdown.

Each federal agency develops its own shutdown plan. The plans outline which agency workers would stay on the job during a shutdown, and which would be furloughed.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget has threatened the mass firing of federal workers in a shutdown. An OMB memo said those programs that didn't get funding through Trump's mega-bill this summer would bear the brunt of a shutdown.

Agencies should consider issuing reduction-in-force notices for those programs whose funding expires on Wednesday that don't have alternative funding sources and are "not consistent with the President's priorities," the memo said.

That'd be a much more aggressive step than in previous shutdowns, when furloughed federal workers returned to their jobs once Congress approved government spending. A reduction in force would not only lay off employees but eliminate their positions, which would trigger another massive upheaval in a federal workforce that's already faced major rounds of cuts this year due to efforts from the Department of Government Efficiency and elsewhere in Trump's administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.