FBI's newest "Most Wanted" fugitive has ties to Georgia, Texas, and Colorado, officials say

A new addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ten Most Wanted List has ties to metro Atlanta, Texas, and Colorado, officials say.

The agency is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of 50-year-old KaShawn Nicola Roper.

Authorities say Roper is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 23, 2020. According to the FBI, Roper shot at a car, killing a woman and injuring another.

On Sept. 10, 2020, Roper was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, and a state warrant was issued for her arrest. A federal arrest warrant was issued in 2021 after officials said she fled to escape persecution.

KaShawn Roper has recently been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List. FBI - Atlanta

Investigators say that Roper previously lived in Kansas city and has ties to or may visit Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Roper is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. She has tattoos on her left arm, upper right arm, back, left calf, right wrist, right breast, and abdomen, as well as pierced ears.

The wanted woman has gone by KaShawn Nicola Shaw, KaShawn Nicole Shaw, KaShawn Nicole Roper, and Kashawn N. Roper.

If you have any information that could help with the case, authorities are asking you to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online.