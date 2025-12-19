FBI looking for camera footage as search for unknown Savannah acid attack suspect continues

The FBI is asking Savannah residents who may have doorbell or security camera footage from the night when a woman was attacked with acid at a local park to come forward.

It's been over a week since someone left 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski with third-degree burns covering half her body, and officials are trying to search for any leads to identify her attacker.

On Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson stated that a person of interest, whom police had been seeking to identify, has spoken with investigators and has not been identified as a suspect at this time.

The FBI is looking for doorbell or security camera footage taken in this area of Savannah between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. FBI Atlanta

As part of the investigation, the FBI and Savannah Police are asking anyone with doorbell or security camera footage from any residences in an area near Forsyth Park between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The agency said they were specifically looking for footage focusing on pedestrian traffic during that time.

The FBI has also announced a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack. The agency also set up a digital tip line for photos and videos that may aid in the investigation here.

An unusual attack shocks Savannah

On Dec. 10, Wasielewski had gone for a walk after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church. She was walking laps at Forsyth Park when the attack happened. Her son, Westley Wasielewski, said he learned about what happened through a phone call from a bystander who stopped to help his mother. He said he could hear her screaming in pain over the phone.

From her hospital bed, Wasielewski told family and friends that she was walking along the sidewalk near the edge of the park when she noticed a shadow coming up behind her, said close friend Connor Milam. As she turned around, the person poured a liquid that police now say was acid over her head.

"She was instantly like, 'Why are you pouring water on me?' And then her skin started to burn," Milam told the Associated Press. "She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming."

In this photo provided by Connor Milam, her friend Ashley Wasielewski sits with bandages in a hospital bed in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, after witnesses she suffered severe burns when an unknown attacker poured a corrosive chemical over her head at a public park in Savannah. (Connor Milam via AP) Connor Milam / AP

Burn victim continues slow recovery

A GoFundMe page created by friends of Wasielewski has raised more than $260,000 to help cover her medical bills and long-term recovery costs. According to the page, the money will go toward burn unit care, surgeries, rehabilitation, wound care, skin grafts, and adaptive needs.

A friend provided a medical update saying most of Wasielewski's burns have been diagnosed as third-degree and cover more than 50% of her body. The friend said it is unlikely hair will grow back on her scalp and that doctors are closely monitoring whether her body will accept cadaver skin following recent surgery before moving forward with skin grafting procedures. On Wednesday, Wasielewski's friend said doctors were working to schedule her surgeries.

Ashley Wasielewski was left with severe burns over half her body after what appeared to be a random acid attack while she was walking in a Savannah park. Courtesy of GoFundMe

Despite the attack, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in a press conference that Wasielewski "has had a remarkable attitude."

"The city will continue to be supportive to her on that end, and we'll be very interested in justice and accountability on the other end," he said. "Because I think what will make her feel best is to make sure that whoever did this is off of our streets."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.