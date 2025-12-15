Georgia woman suffers severe burns after chemical attack in Savannah park

A Georgia woman is recovering in a burn center after police say she was attacked with a corrosive chemical during a walk at a Savannah park.

The victim, 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski, suffered second-and third-degree burns and is being treated at a burn center in Augusta, according to her son, Westley Wasielewski. He told the Associated Press that the burns cover roughly half of her body, including her scalp, face, hands, and legs.

"We don't know who did it," he said. "She doesn't have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."

According to her son, Wasielewski had gone for a walk on the night of Dec. 10 after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church. She was walking laps at Forsyth Park when the attack happened. Westley Wasielewski said he learned about what happened through a phone call from a bystander who stopped to help his mother. He said he could hear her screaming in pain over the phone.

From her hospital bed, Wasielewski told family and friends that she was walking along the sidewalk near the edge of the park when she noticed a shadow coming up behind her, said close friend Connor Milam. As she turned around, the person poured a liquid over her head.

"She was instantly like, 'Why are you pouring water on me?' And then her skin started to burn," Milam told the Associated Press. "She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming."

In this photo provided by Connor Milam, her friend Ashley Wasielewski sits with bandages in a hospital bed in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, after witnesses she suffered severe burns when an unknown attacker poured a corrosive chemical over her head at a public park in Savannah. (Connor Milam via AP) Connor Milam / AP

Savannah mayor, police respond to chemical attack at park

Savannah police spokesman Neil Penttila said detectives are working with the FBI to identify the chemical used in the attack. Westley Wasielewski said investigators told the family the substance was so corrosive that it melted the key fob in his mother's pocket.

The Savannah Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying possible witnesses to the Dec. 10 aggravated assault near West Walburg Street and Whitaker Street. Police said two potential witnesses have already been interviewed, but investigators are still trying to identify the driver or passengers of a white SUV or crossover that was traveling on Whitaker Street around 8:15 p.m. that night. Authorities said those individuals are not suspects and are being sought only for information.

Police have also released an image of a man they want to identify in connection with the case, stressing that he is not a suspect.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the attack has deeply shaken the community but emphasized there is no indication of an ongoing threat.

"Let me be clear: this kind of violence has no place in Savannah," Johnson said in a statement. He said police have increased patrols in city parks out of an abundance of caution and urged residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther echoed that message, saying detectives have been working around the clock and are reviewing video, following leads and interviewing witnesses.

"We have no evidence that this is part of a larger pattern or that there is an ongoing threat to the public," Gunther said, adding that accuracy and verified information are critical as the investigation continues.

Burn victim's medical update, recovery

A GoFundMe page created by friends of Wasielewski has raised more than $120,000 to help cover medical bills and long-term recovery costs. According to the page, the money will go toward burn unit care, surgeries, rehabilitation, wound care, skin grafts and adaptive needs.

A friend provided a medical update saying most of Wasielewski's burns have been diagnosed as third-degree and cover more than 50% of her body. The friend said it is unlikely hair will grow back on her scalp and that doctors are closely monitoring whether her body will accept cadaver skin following recent surgery before moving forward with skin grafting procedures.

The friend said Wasielewski has asked for continued public attention on the case and wants people to share the image of the person of interest released by police.

"The more the photo circulates, the more likely someone will come forward with information," the friend wrote.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Savannah Police Department.