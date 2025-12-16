Investigators interviewing person of interest in acid attack in Savannah's Forsyth Park, mayor says

Savannah police and the FBI are continuing to follow any possible leads to find whoever is responsible for the acid attack in a local park that left a woman with severe burns.

During a media update on Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said a person of interest police were looking to identify is now being interviewed by investigators.

The person of interest, whom Johnson called "Bugs Bunny guy," came in voluntarily and has not been identified as a suspect in the case at this time.

"He is not detained at this time. We are just asking questions of him," Johnson said.

The mayor said that officers have interviewed dozens of individuals since the attack in Forsyth Park on Dec. 10.

In this photo provided by Connor Milam, her friend Ashley Wasielewski sits with bandages in a hospital bed in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, after witnesses she suffered severe burns when an unknown attacker poured a corrosive chemical over her head at a public park in Savannah. (Connor Milam via AP) Connor Milam / AP

An unusual attack shocks Savannah

On that night, 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski had gone for a walk after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church. She was walking laps at Forsyth Park when the attack happened. Her son, Westley Wasielewski, said he learned about what happened through a phone call from a bystander who stopped to help his mother. He said he could hear her screaming in pain over the phone.

Wasielewski suffered burns that covered about half of her body, including her scalp, face, and legs.

From her hospital bed, Wasielewski told family and friends that she was walking along the sidewalk near the edge of the park when she noticed a shadow coming up behind her, said close friend Connor Milam. As she turned around, the person poured a liquid over her head.

"She was instantly like, 'Why are you pouring water on me?' And then her skin started to burn," Milam told the Associated Press. "She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming."

Investigators later determined that the substance was acid.

Investigation into acid attack continues

Johnson called the attack a "horrific incident" that shocked him and other Savannah residents "to the core."

"In all of the time that I have been in law enforcement here and engaged in public service - over 30 years - I can not remember anything like this involving acid. And there are just so many questions," Johnson said.

The Savannah Police Department took to social media to ask for the public's help identifying a man seen on security footage near the park and the driver of a white SUV/Crossover that was spotted traveling on Whitaker Street. Both have since made contact with investigators.

The department is working with the FBI, which set up $5,000 reward on Monday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack.

Police have increased patrols in city parks out of an abundance of caution and urged residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity. Officials do not believe there is any indication of an ongoing threat.

"We're not going to let people scare us out of our parks," Johnson said.

The FBI and the Savannah Police Department have established a digital tip line for photos and videos that may aid in the investigation here.

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the Savannah Police Department at (912) 234-2020 or the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

Burn victim continues slow recovery

A GoFundMe page created by friends of Wasielewski has raised more than $170,000 to help cover her medical bills and long-term recovery costs. According to the page, the money will go toward burn unit care, surgeries, rehabilitation, wound care, skin grafts, and adaptive needs.

A friend provided a medical update saying most of Wasielewski's burns have been diagnosed as third-degree and cover more than 50% of her body. The friend said it is unlikely hair will grow back on her scalp and that doctors are closely monitoring whether her body will accept cadaver skin following recent surgery before moving forward with skin grafting procedures.

Despite the attack, Johnson said that Wasielewski "has had a remarkable attitude."

"The city will continue to be supportive to her on that end, and we'll be very interested in justice and accountability on the other end," he said. "Because I think what will make her feel best is to make sure that whoever did this is off of our streets."

