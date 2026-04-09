Family of 16-year-old killed at Piedmont Park remembers a life of promise lost to gun violence

As debate continues over public safety, event security, and access to guns, the victims of gun violence can quickly become statistics.

But for the family of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, there is nothing abstract about the loss.

Remembering Tianah Robinson, whose bright future was cut short by tragedy. CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta was invited into Robinson's metro Atlanta home in Riverdale where family members gathered in grief — parents, siblings, cousins, and friends still struggling to process the reality that Tianah is not coming home.

To her mother, Tunisia, and father, Terrell, Tianah was a bright and joyful teenager with a future already taking shape.

She was in the 10th grade at North Clayton High School and dreamed of studying sonography after graduation, hoping one day to work with expectant mothers.

To her older brother Isaiah, 20, she was something else entirely: "Annoying," he said with a smile through grief — the kind of teasing only a brother can offer a sister he adores.

That future, her family says, was stolen last weekend during Atlanta's 404 Day celebration at Piedmont Park, an event meant to celebrate the city's culture and community.

Terrell Robinson told CBS News Atlanta his daughter's body was found near the edge of the park's lake after gunfire erupted and crowds began to run.

Exactly what triggered the panic remains unclear.

Tianah's cousin, Nyasia Parham, who was at the event, described a scene of chaos as gunshots rang out and people scrambled to escape.

In the aftermath, calls for action are growing.

At Piedmont Park, members of the Metro Atlanta Peace Collaborative unveiled what they call a "Violence Prevention Manifesto," urging city leaders to adopt broader community violence intervention strategies aimed at prevention before tragedy strikes.

But while policymakers and advocates debate solutions, Tianah's parents say their grief is measured in more intimate terms — an empty bedroom, missed driving tests, and milestones that will never come.

Terrell Robinson also expressed frustration over what he believes were security failures at the event, saying attendees were not adequately screened, bags were not checked, and event boundaries were poorly defined.

He told CBS News Atlanta that in the chaotic hours after the shooting, he initially hoped another victim hospitalized from the event was his daughter — clinging to the possibility that Tianah might still be alive.

It was not until around midnight, he said, that he learned the truth.