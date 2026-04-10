Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park with added security, new entry fee

One of Atlanta's signature spring traditions is back as the 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival kicks off Friday at Piedmont Park.

Organizers expect around 200,000 people to attend the three-day event, which features more than 260 artists, live music, food vendors, and student art from more than 80 metro Atlanta schools.

"It's one of the oldest fine arts festivals in the United States," Executive Director Brian Hill said. "It's probably the biggest in the Southeast, and it has a little something for everyone."

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. New this year, organizers have introduced an entry fee of $5 to $10 for adults, while children 12 and under get in free.

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The event comes just one week after a deadly shooting in Piedmont Park during a separate festival. The Atlanta Police Department said that the incident was not related to the Dogwood Festival, but officials are increasing security measures for this weekend.

Hill said safety is a top priority, with off-duty officers, additional security staff, and more than 400 volunteers equipped with radios to communicate with law enforcement.

"There will be a lot of security in place," Hill said. "We want people to know they can come here and be safe."

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the department will have an increased presence in and around the park, including officers on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, and horseback patrols.

Despite recent concerns, Hill said he is confident the festival will remain one of the safest places in the city this weekend as Atlanta celebrates the start of spring.