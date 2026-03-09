Falcons to sign Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to 1-year deal, reports say

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after his current team released him on Wednesday, reports say.

The Dolphins announced their plans Monday to cut Tua Tagovailoa — less than two years after he signed a $212 million extension with the club — in a move that will leave a record $99.2 million of dead money on Miami's salary cap.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo report that the Falcons plan to sign Tagovailoa to a one-year minimum deal.

While the plan is reportedly expected to go through, the deal can't be official until Tagovailoa is released on Wednesday.

"I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year," Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in remarks released through the team.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Tagovailoa went 44-32 as Miami's starter, dealt with concussions on multiple occasions, and was at times a lightning rod for critics. Over the last five seasons — not counting his first year when he wasn't the full-time starter yet — Tagovailoa completed 68.6% of his passes, second only to Joe Burrow over that span, while ranking 11th leaguewide in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The Dolphins got very little production out of Tagovailoa after the hefty contract extension they handed him in the 2024 offseason. Tagovailoa had been under contract on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal for $23.2 million in 2024, and the team could have used a franchise tag of about $38 million for 2025 instead of giving him an extension.

The move by the Falcons comes after the team announced that they planned to release Cousins on the first day of the NFL league year.

By releasing Cousins before that date, the Falcons avoid triggering a massive 2027 guarantee of $67.9 million, which would have been locked in on March 13.

Tagovailoa will join Michael Penix in Atlanta's quarterback room. Penix will be returning from a torn ACL.

Tua Tagovailoa thanks Dolphins for support

Tagovailoa reacted to Monday's announcement on social media, thanking the Dolphins "for six unbelievable years."

"From the moment I arrived, you believed in me, supported me, and embraced my family as your own," Tagovailoa wrote. "I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my kids to this world. ... Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

He also expressed disappointment that he couldn't deliver that long-awaited playoff breakthrough for the team and its fans.

"I also carry deep regret that I couldn't get the job done and bring a championship home to this city," Tagovailoa said. "Miami deserves that, and I'll always wish I could have delivered it for you."

The Dolphins announced that Malik Willis will be the new quarterback, reuniting with Sullivan and new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, for whom he played in Green Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.