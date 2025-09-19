Atlanta Falcons cut longtime kicker Younghoe Koo, sign Parker Romo to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have released longtime kicker Younghoe Koo, the organization announced Friday.

Koo had been with the Falcons since 2019 and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2020. He has scored 700 points for the team, making him the third-highest scorer in the franchise's history.

In 2024, Koo missed a career-high nine of his 34 attempts — several of them coming in huge situations that could've given the Falcons another win or two in an 8-9 campaign that left them short of the playoffs for the seventh year in a row. He had been placed on the injured reserve in Week 16 with a hip injury.

During Week 1's game against Tampa Bay, Koo missed a last-second, 44-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, leading to a 23-20 loss.

Younghoe Koo looks on during the third quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 07, 2025. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Writing on Instagram after the team's announcement, Koo thanked the team for "giving me an opportunity when no one else would six years ago."

"This place helped me grow as a kicker and as a man. I will forever be grateful for the support from the fans during my time here. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the building, I wish yall the best," he wrote." I'm full of gratitude and excitement as I continue my journey in this league."

With Yoo's release, the Falcons have signed Parker Romo to the active roster, presumably for the foreseeable future.

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native was elevated from the practice squad last week and hit all five of his field-goal attempts in a 22-6 victory at Minnesota, his former team. He made 11 of 12 field goals in four games with the Vikings last season.

Romo has also spent time with New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago, and New England.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.