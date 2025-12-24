Falcons' Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom named to 2026 Pro Bowl

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and right guard Chris Lindstrom have been selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL released the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters Tuesday morning, with Robinson earning the honor for the second straight season and Lindstrom being selected for the fourth consecutive year. Robinson joined the Falcons as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Lindstrom was taken No. 14 overall in 2019.

Robinson has been one of the league's most productive players this season. As Week 17 begins, he leads the NFL with 2,026 yards from scrimmage and is the only player to surpass 2,000 total yards. He is averaging 135.1 yards from scrimmage per game and has posted at least 150 scrimmage yards in six games, more than any other player this season.

Those numbers include 1,250 rushing yards on 250 carries and 776 receiving yards on 71 catches. Robinson has scored nine total touchdowns, with six on the ground and three through the air.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts with Chris Lindstrom #63 and Storm Norton #77 against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Lindstrom has played a key role in Robinson's success as the anchor on the right side of Atlanta's offensive line. He has missed just 10 of a possible 980 offensive snaps this season, logging 970 total snaps. Only teammates Elijah Wilkinson and Ryan Neuzil, who have played every offensive snap, have more.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom's snap count ranks fifth among all right guards. He currently holds an 85.9 overall grade, including a 66.2 pass-blocking grade and a 90.2 run-blocking grade. Lindstrom has allowed just one sack this season, tied for the fewest among full-time players at his position.

The Falcons also had two players named as Pro Bowl alternates. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is listed as the No. 2 alternate, while cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. is the No. 4 alternate.

Pro Bowl selections are determined by a combination of votes from players, coaches and fans. For the fourth straight year, the event will feature a non-contact format, highlighted by a flag football game scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The week will also include skills competitions designed to showcase players' athletic abilities.