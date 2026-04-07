Entrepreneur transforms former Bally Total Fitness in Tucker into performing arts venue

A long-vacant building in Tucker is getting a new life.

A former Bally Total Fitness that sat empty for nearly two decades has been transformed into a 1,200-seat performing arts venue.

The project is led by entrepreneur Londzell Hardy, who said he saw potential in the space despite being warned not to take it on.

"And it was instructed to me by my people saying, ' Do not take this project on, ' but I saw so much beyond that, they didn't see," Hardy said.

Hardy said when he first walked inside, the condition of the building was rough.

"When we got in here, I'm telling you, the building was like tore up from the floor up. It was like a cave," he said.

Hardy said his background in entertainment helped shape his vision for what the space could become. "I come from the background on the nightclubs … and come from an entertainment background as well," he said.

Instead of tearing the building down, Hardy said he chose to rebuild it from within, repurposing existing areas of the former gym.

"Downstairs lockers, I turned those into suites for the artists," Hardy said.

He said his goal was to create a space where people can gather and enjoy entertainment together.

"Bring something to the community where people can come and sit back and enjoy themselves," he said.

Hardy said there are already signs the venue is gaining attention, with people reaching out and stopping by.

"We get that every day, people calling in, stopping by," he said.

With events now underway, Hardy said he is seeing the vision come to life through the energy of the crowd.

"I'm looking at people just laughing and smiling, making movement, dance gestures," he said.

Hardy said the project is just the beginning, with plans to continue growing the venue and creating opportunities for artists.

"I'd like for everyone to know that sit back, put your seatbelt on because they are about to get a ride that they never ever had before," he said.

To find out more including show dates click here.