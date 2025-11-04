Election Day 2025: What you need to know before you vote in Georgia

Thousands of Georgians are heading to polling places to cast their ballots in local and statewide elections on Tuesday.

According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, more than 637,000 Georgians had already voted either via absentee ballot or in-person—about 8.9% of the Peach State's active voters. In Fulton and DeKalb counties, more than 160,000 people have voted.

If you're planning to vote on Tuesday, here's what you need to know.

Where do I vote?

While registered voters can vote in person at any polling place during advanced voting, you need to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day. You can find your polling location on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page. On that page, you can also view a sample ballot and make sure that you are registered to vote.

When can I vote on Election Day?

Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day for most of Georgia. If you are in line at your polling place by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

For Atlanta, a judge's ruling has extended polling hours to 8 p.m., but voters will not be able to vote on statewide races if they vote in that last hour.

What do I need to bring to vote?

Georgia law required voters to bring a photo ID when going to the polls. Here are the IDs that are acceptable for in-person voting:

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID. That includes free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services

A Georgia driver's license, even if expired

A student ID from a Georgia public college or university

A valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, or entity of a federal, state, or local government agency

A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID that contains a photo of the voter

A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter

What should I do if I have a problem?

If you encounter a problem at the polls while trying to vote, you can contact your county Board of Election's Office or the Georgia Secretary of State.

You can also submit an online complaint to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

Does Georgia do same-day voter registration?

Georgia is not one of the states that allows residents to register to vote on the same day as the election. Oct. 6 was the deadline to register for the 2025 election.

If you believe that you are eligible to vote but your name does not appear on the registration list, you will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, which will count if your eligibility can be determined within three days after Election Day.

What's on the ballot?

This year's elections mostly involve local issues, with mayoral seats on the ballot in cities across the state. There is one major statewide election: the Georgia Public Service Commission. You can learn more about that race here.

In Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens is facing three challengers in his attempt to win a second term. To be elected Atlanta's mayor, candidates must win a majority of votes. If no one surpasses that threshold, the top two vote getters would advance to a runoff election on Dec. 2.

Along with the Atlanta mayoral election, all 15 of the seats on the Atlanta City Council are open. Seven incumbents are running unopposed, but three council members have decided either not to run for reelection or to run for a different position.

Four seats on the Atlanta Board of Education are also on the ballot. Two incumbents, Jennifer McDonald in District 4 and Tolton R. Pace in District 6, have at least one challenger. Two seats are open races with multiple candidates.

Nine of Atlanta's Municipal Court judges are running as well. Voters will choose whether each should be retained in office.