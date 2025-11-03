Atlanta sues Fulton and DeKalb Counties to keep polls open later; Georgia GOP moves to block extension

The City of Atlanta is asking a judge to keep polling places open an extra hour on Election Day, arguing that voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties should be allowed to cast ballots until 8 p.m. instead of the state-directed 7 p.m. closing time.

City officials say the current directive from the secretary of state's office could prevent working families, students, and commuters from voting, especially those who face long work hours or evening responsibilities.

"This one hour can provide critical flexibility so that no eligible voter is turned away while attempting to participate in our democratic process," city leaders said in a statement. "We believe that democracy is strongest when access is upheld and not limited. This legal action reflects our obligation to ensure that every voice in our communities is heard and every vote is counted."

Georgia GOP pushes back

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon authorized an emergency filing in Fulton County Superior Court to stop Atlanta and what he called "their far-left allies" from extending voting hours only for city residents.

In a lawsuit, the Georgia Republican Party says it has a direct stake in the case. The party argues that there are conflicting laws about how long polls should stay open in different elections on Nov. 4, 2025, and that closing times must be consistent with state law.

The GRP says it represents hundreds of thousands of Republican voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties, many of whom have already voted or plan to vote on Election Day, and that any last-minute change in poll hours could impact turnout and cause voter confusion.

The party also argues that shortening or extending voting hours without clear guidance could raise concerns over voter suppression or voter dilution.

Why the GRP is seeking to intervene

The lawsuit states that the GRP exists to inform Republican voters about polling locations and hours, promote Republican candidates and ensure elections follow the law. The party says it must intervene to protect the rights of its voters and guarantee that polling hours are applied fairly and legally.

The GRP argues it has a legal right to intervene under Georgia law because the court's decision could affect its ability to inform voters and protect their right to vote. Alternatively, it is asking the court to allow it to intervene voluntarily, saying its involvement would not delay proceedings.