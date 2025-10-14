Here's who's running in Atlanta's 2025 mayoral and City Council races

Voters hold up their stickers after visiting a polling place to cast their ballots in Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Atlanta voters will head back to the polls starting on Tuesday to decide who will be leading the city.

This year, Mayor Andre Dickens attempts to win a second term as the city's top executive. Residents in at least three districts also choose new faces to represent them on the City Council after multiple incumbents decided not to run for another term.

After the deadline to appear on the ballot passed in August, here is who Atlanta voters will be choosing between as early voting starts.

Who is running in the Atlanta mayoral race?

Mayor Andre Dickens launched his reelection campaign in August, arguing that the city has seen reduced violent crime and increased affordable housing units during his four years in office.

Dickens will face three other candidates in November's election:

Atlanta City Council election candidates

All 15 of the seats on the city council are up for election. While seven of the incumbents are running unopposed, three city leaders have decided not to run again, leaving their spots on the council open.

Among the open seats is the position of city council president. In February, current president Doug Shipman announced he would not seek re-election due to "significant medical challenges" his family is facing.

City Council President

Current District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet is running to replace Shipman. She's facing Rohit Malhotra, the founder of the Center for Civic Innovation.

Post 1 At-Large

Longtime incumbent Councilmember Michael Julian Bond is facing two challengers: banker Juan Mendoza and Peoplestown Neighborhood Association president Matthew Rinker.

Post 2 At-Large

Matt Westmoreland is running unopposed.

Post 3 At-Large

Eshe Collins is running unopposed after her victory in the 2024 special election for the seat.

District 1

Jason Winston is running unopposed.

District 2

Multiple candidates have filed to run in the district, which represents Old Fourth Ward, Virginia Highland, and Midtown, after Councilmember Amir Farokhi announced he would step down over the summer to lead The Galloway School.

The candidates are:

District 3

Councilmember Byron D. Amos is running against Perrin Bostic, Sen. Raphael Warnock's former northwest Georgia outreach representative, for the seat.

District 4

Councilmember Jason Dozier has one challenger, R.E.D.E.E.M. Community Outreach Inc. founder DeBorah "Sister" Williams.

District 5

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari is running unopposed.

District 6

Councilmember Alex Wan is running unopposed.

District 7

After over 20 years in office, Councilmember Howard Shook announced in 2024 that he would not be running for reelection.

Shook's decision has left five candidates running for the seat, which represents part of Buckhead.

District 8

Councilmember Mary Norwood is running unopposed.

District 9

Councilmember Dustin Hills and beverage industry executive Charles Bourgeois are running against each other to represent the district.

District 10

Councilmember Andrea Boone is running unopposed.

District 11

With Overstreet's decision to run for City Council president, the race for the southwest Atlanta district is now open. Ten candidates have filed paperwork to be on the ballot in November.

District 12

Councilmember Antonio Lewis is running for a second term representing parts of south Atlanta. He's facing two challengers, political consultant Delvin D. Davis and community organizer Stephanie Flowers.

How to vote early in Atlanta's 2025 election

The City of Atlanta Municipal Election will take place on Nov. 4.

The first day of advanced in-person voting will be Oct. 14 and continues through Oct. 31. Absentee ballots are due on Oct. 24.

You can find where you can vote early on the Secretary of State's website.