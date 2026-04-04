Driver killed in head-on crash with MARTA bus in northwest Atlanta, police say

A driver has died after a head-on collision involving a MARTA bus Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded around 8:14 a.m. to the crash near 266 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW. When they arrived, they found a two-vehicle accident involving a MARTA bus and a Jeep Patriot.

Investigators say the driver of the Jeep — the only person inside the vehicle — was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The MARTA bus had seven people on board at the time of the crash. Authorities said none of the passengers or the driver suffered critical injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate the Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with the bus.

Atlanta Police's Accident Investigations Unit is working to determine what led to the crash. No additional details about the victim have been released.

A driver died after a head-on crash with a MARTA bus Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta, police say. CBS News Atlanta

The investigation remains ongoing.