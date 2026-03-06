Democratic Sen. Elena Parent announces retirement from Georgia Senate

After a decade in the Georgia Senate, Democratic Sen. Elena Parent has decided not to seek reelection.

The metro Atlanta senator, who represents Senate District 44, made the announcement on a video posted to Facebook on Thursday.

"Serving in the Georgia State Senate has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful to the constituents who placed their trust in me to be their voice," Parent said in a statement. "After careful reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election and instead begin a new chapter where I believe I can make an even greater difference. My time under the Gold Dome has been rewarding, and, at times, frustrating, but it has always been meaningful.

After over a decade in the Georgia Senate, Democratic Sen. Elena Parent has decided not to seek reelection. Georgia Senate

Parent has served in the Senate since 2015. Before that, she served in the Georgia House of Representatives for four years. She currently serves as Minority Caucus Chair and is a member of the Senate Committees on Education and Youth, Judiciary, Appropriations and Government Oversight.

On Facebook, Parent endorsed Rep. Saira Draper, who she called an "effective legislator who will represent the citizens of the 44th with dedication and distinction."

Friday is the last day candidates can qualify for the election.