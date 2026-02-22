Delta technical glitch causes widespread flight delays as nor'easter hits East Coast

Delta Airlines is experiencing departure delays across its network due to a technical issue affecting its check-in and boarding systems.

According to a Delta spokesperson, tools and systems used for check-in kiosks are running slower than normal, forcing agents to check travelers in and board flights manually—a process that is significantly slower than automated procedures.

In a statement, Delta said: "A connectivity issue has been affecting some of the tools used by Delta people at gates and check-in during Sunday's operation. Delta has implemented several workarounds to minimize disruption and anticipates minimal impact to flights. No cancellations have occurred due to this issue."

Delta teams are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Despite the airline's assurance of minimal impact, data from FlightAware shows Delta is experiencing a higher-than-normal percentage of delayed flights. About 32% of the airline's mainline and regional flights are delayed today, with nearly 1,100 mainline flights and another 236 at regional partner Endeavor running late.

The system issue was first brought to light by X-user and aviation tracker @xjonnyc, who flagged the problem online.

The delays come as a nor'easter brings heavy snow and travel disruptions to the East Coast, further complicating travel for some passengers.