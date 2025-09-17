Delta flight attendants injured on flight from Ecuador to Atlanta

Three Delta Air Lines flight attendants were injured when their plane experienced turbulence during a trip to Atlanta.

Delta Flight 632 was scheduled to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning from Quito, Ecuador, according to data from FlightAware.

The Atlanta-based airline confirmed that the three flight attendants sustained minor injuries after experiencing "moderate turbulence." Delta officials say the attendants were able to continue their duties, and medical personnel met the crew upon landing in Atlanta.

No passengers were injured during the flight. There were 206 customers and seven crew members on board the plane at the time.

The Boeing 767 aircraft was flying customers and crew members from Quito, Ecuador, to Atlanta. CBS News

The recent incident comes as Delta faces a legal challenge from a Detroit flight attendant over injuries she claims she sustained during a 2025 plane crash.

Vanessa Miles filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air Inc. on July 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, seeking $75 million in damages.

The lawsuit stems from a Feb. 17, 2025, incident in which more than 20 people were injured when Flight 4819, traveling from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport, flipped upside down while landing. Two flight crew members, two cabin crew members, and 76 passengers were aboard at the time. Miles was a passenger on the flight.

Her attorney alleges that Delta and Endeavor Air "cut corners on safety by rushing pilots through training programs and knowingly putting passengers at risk with inexperienced flight crew."