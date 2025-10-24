Ex-DeKalb County superintendent Devon Horton pleads not guilty to wire fraud scheme in Illinois

The DeKalb County Schools superintendent accused of running a "wire fraud scheme" at his former school district pleaded not guilty to all charges in an Illinois court on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, a federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Dr. Devon Horton on 17 counts, including wire fraud, embezzlement, and tax evasion. The indictment alleges the 48-year-old Horton issued more than $280,000 in contracts to three long-time friends from 2020 through 2023 while he was superintendent of the Evanston-Skokie school district. He then allegedly received more than $80,000 in kickbacks.

Horton was suspended without pay at an emergency meeting the day the indictment was announced. Nearly a week later, he submitted his resignation, which would be effective as of Nov. 15.

Dr. Devon Horton has been the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District since 2023. Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

Dr. Norman C. Sauce III, the district's chief of student services, was named as acting superintendent.

In July, the DeKalb County School Board extended Horton's contract to 2028 and raised his annual salary to $360,000. He will be paid through his resignation date, a school spokesperson said.

Old friends accused of stealing thousands in kickback scheme

Indicted along with Horton were three other men who prosecutors allege were part of the scheme: Antonio Ross, 48, of Chicago; Samuel Ross, 46, of Berwyn, Illinois; and Alfonzo Lewis, 48, of Chicago.

The indictment alleges that the four men created companies and billed for services they didn't provide in order to bilk money from the Evanston-Skokie and Chicago school districts. In addition to $283,500 from Evanston-Skokie, the indictment alleges that Antonio Ross, then principal of Hyde Park Academy High School in Chicago, issued a fraudulent contract to a Horton-controlled company that netted Horton $10,000.

Horton tried to hire Antonio Ross after Horton became superintendent in DeKalb County, but Ross declined the job amid questions about the business relationship between the two men.

Along with multiple charges of wire fraud, Horton is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the Evanston-Skokie district in 2022 and 2023 by using his district purchasing card to buy personal meals and gift cards and to pay for personal vehicle and travel expenses. He is also charged with tax evasion over allegations that he didn't report the kickbacks and personal purchases on his income tax returns.

An attorney for the law firm representing Horton said he experienced threats of violence and attempts to intimidate him while serving as the superintendent of the Illinois school district.

"The truth is his leadership bettered the school system for the children and families of Evanston, just as he did in DeKalb County. Dr. Horton is eager to address his case in court and is glad that process has now begun," attorney Terence Campbell said.

Because of the large amount of money allegedly stolen and the fact that Horton was a public official, he could face more than 10 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.