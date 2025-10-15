DeKalb County superintendent Devon Horton resigning after federal indictment on wire fraud charges

Devon Horton is resigning from his position as DeKalb County superintendent days after he was indicted on federal charges out of Illinois.

Prosecutors accused Horton of running a "wire fraud scheme" while working as the superintendent of a smaller school district in suburban Chicago.

According to a release by the DeKalb County School District, Horton's resignation will be effective as of Nov. 15.

"Given the recent federal indictment involving Dr. Horton related to his employment in a prior school district, the Board believes this action is in the best interest of the DeKalb County School District," stated Board Chair Deirdre Pierce. "We recognize the seriousness of the situation and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust. While there will be changes ahead, please know that the Board remains fully committed to our ongoing work, including key initiatives such as the Student Assignment Project (SAP), and providing a high-quality education for all students."

The board is also authorizing a forensic audit of the district's contracts and purchasing-card statements.

Dr. Devon Horton has been the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District since 2023. Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

Allegations of a kickback scheme at his previous job

The indictment alleges the 48-year-old Horton issued more than $280,000 in contracts to three long-time friends from 2020 through 2023 while he was superintendent of the Evanston-Skokie school district. He then allegedly received more than $80,000 in kickbacks.

Along with multiple charges of wire fraud, Horton is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the Evanston-Skokie district in 2022 and 2023 by using his district purchasing card to buy personal meals and gift cards and to pay for personal vehicle and travel expenses. He is also charged with tax evasion over allegations that he didn't report the kickbacks and personal purchases on his income tax returns.

Indicted along with Horton were three other men who prosecutors allege were part of the scheme: Antonio Ross, 48, of Chicago; Samuel Ross, 46, of Berwyn, Illinois; and Alfonzo Lewis, 48, of Chicago.

Because of the large amount of money allegedly stolen and the fact that Horton was a public official, he could face more than 10 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines if convicted.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County School Board held an emergency meeting and voted to put Horton on leave without pay, saying in a statement that they were "concerned by the allegations. The board had extended Horton's contract to 2028 in July and raised his salary to $360,000 a year.

Dr. Norman C. Sauce III, the district's chief of student services, was named as acting superintendent.

In a video message posted on Friday, Sauce asked parents not to let Horton's indictment be a distraction from the district's goal of education.

"Even in times of challenge or change, our commitment to our students and our mission remains steady," Sauce said. "When we say, I stand with DCSD, we're not just sharing words; we're showing our unity through action, compassion, and collaboration. So today, I invite you to stand with us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.