DeKalb County superintendent Devon Horton indicted on criminal charges in Illinois, school officials say

Dr. Devon Horton, the superintendent of Georgia's DeKalb County School District, is facing an indictment on criminal charges, his former school district says.

Officials with Illinois' Evanston/Skokie School District 65 released a statement saying that the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois has formally filed charges against Horton.

While the district did not say what the charges against Horton were, the statement says that they are connected to "acts he allegedly committed while serving as Superintendent of District 65."

"The District has been aware of the ongoing investigation and has fully supported the process," the statement reads. "At the request of federal authorities, we have maintained confidentiality to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Dr. Devon Horton has been the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District since 2023. Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

District 65 School Board President Sergio Hernandez and Vice President Dr. Nichole Pinkard said that they were "deeply troubled and angered by these allegations."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the DeKalb County School District for a statement and will update the story when they respond.

Horton was hired to be DeKalb County's superintendent in 2023. He had previously served as the Illinois district's superintendent starting in 2020.

Before his time with District 65, Horton was the chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, deputy superintendent for East St. Louis School District 189 in Illinois, and a principal and assistant principal in Chicago Public Schools.