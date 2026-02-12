DeKalb County considering redistricting scenario that would close dozens of schools, convert others

The DeKalb County School District is considering closing dozens of schools and converting others as it works on a redistricting plan.

For years, the county has worked to build new schools to keep up with enrollment growth, but they've faced the opposite problem recently.

Currently, district officials said some schools are overcrowded while many seats are being left empty in others.

According to the district, only 83% of elementary seats and 79% of middle school seats were filled during the 2024 to 2025 school year. For the same time, there were about 4,000 open seats in high schools.

The scenario, titled the "Student Assignment Project," was released to the public on Thursday.

The initial recommendation calls for three high schools, Cedar Grove, Lithonia, and Towers, to be converted in middle schools. Five middle schools, Bethune, Champion Theme, Lithonia, McNair, and Miller Grove, will turn into elementary schools. For Champion Theme Middle School, officials say it would move to a new location.

Potential DeKalb County school closures

Cedar Grove Middle School would close because of "cascading use and excess elementary capacity in the area," according to the scenario.

The proposal lists 26 elementary schools that would be closed.

Ashford Park Elementary School

Bob Mathis Elementary School

Brockett Elementary School

Browns Mills Elementary School

Canby Lane Elementary School

Cedar Grove Elementary School

Columbia Elementary School

Evansdale Elementary School

Flat Shoals Elementary School

Henderson Mill Elementary School

Kelly Lake Elementary School

Kingsley Elementary School

McLendon Elementary School

McNair Discover Learning Academy

Midvale Elementary School

Oak Grove Elementary School

Redan Elementary School

Robert Shaw Theme Elementary School

Rock Chapel Elementary School

Rowland Elementary School

Stone Mill Elementary School

Stone Mountain Elementary School

Stoneview Elementary School

Toney Elementary School

Vanderlyn Elementary School

Woodridge Elementary School

Changing demographics affecting school district

District leaders say families having fewer children and more empty nesters staying in the area have caused enrollment to drop.

"Right now, we are operating as if we are a 110 thousand student school district. But in reality, we are only serving 92 thousand students," said Jennifer Caracciolo, the DeKalb County School District's deputy chief communications director.

The district says students perform better when resources are concentrated. Fewer schools could allow programs like art, music, and athletics to flourish, as well as improve access to social workers, they argue.

Officials also pointed to school bus routes, saying they will be more efficient under the plan.

While the scenarios have been released, DeKalb County authorities say that they are simply "conversation starters" to hear from parents, faculty, and others in the community. That feedback will then shape the next scenario.

If implemented, the changes would be done gradually over a six to eight-year period.

You can learn more about the process and send in your thoughts to the survey here.