DeKalb County police investigate 3 connected shootings; suspect in custody after multi-agency search

Police in DeKalb County are investigating three shootings they now believe are connected, with a suspect in custody following a coordinated multi-agency response.

DeKalb and Brookhaven police revealed the details after arresting a suspect linked to the shootings that occurred in one day.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the first shooting happened just after 12:52 a.m. outside a Checkers restaurant on Wesley Chapel Road.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Authorities said next of kin notification is still pending in that case.

Several hours later, at approximately 6:50 a.m., officers were called to Battle Forrest Drive, where they found a second victim identified as 40-year-old Lauren Bullis. Police said Bullis suffered both gunshot and stab wounds.

A third victim was critically injured after being shot in a Kroger parking lot in Brookhaven.

Investigators quickly determined the cases were connected.

Police say a silver Volkswagen Jetta was seen leaving the first crime scene. Using surveillance footage and other investigative tools, authorities tracked the vehicle outside of DeKalb County.

With assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and other regional law enforcement partners, the vehicle was located and safely stopped. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity.

Officials emphasized that while a suspect is now in custody, the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the full circumstances and motive behind the killings.

Police also reassured the public there is no ongoing threat related to the suspect.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this difficult time," the department said in a statement.