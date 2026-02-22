Decatur letter carriers rally amid national NALC contract negotiations, calling for higher wages and safer working conditions

As national contract negotiations intensify between the National Association of Letter Carriers and the U.S. Postal Service, dozens of metro Atlanta postal workers gathered Sunday in Decatur to demand what they call a "fair contract" for America's letter carriers.

Members of the NALC's Branch 73 held a public rally at 1842 Candler Road as part of a coordinated, nationwide "Contract Kickoff Rally" effort aimed at strengthening their position at the bargaining table.

The Decatur event is one of many happening across the country, as union leaders seek improvements in compensation, safety, and career advancement during ongoing national negotiations.

Local rally, national stakes

According to organizers, branches across the country are delivering a unified message: first-class service deserves first-class pay and working conditions.

The union's priorities include:

A living wage, including higher starting wages

A shorter path to the top of the pay scale — currently 15.5 years

An end to what they call "diet" cost-of-living adjustments that they say fail to keep pace with inflation

Those demands come amid broader concerns about retention, workforce stability, and equity within the Postal Service. Organizers note that newer carriers often receive fewer benefits despite performing the same duties as veteran employees, and turnover among non-career carriers remains high.

Adam Finley of Branch 73 told CBS News Atlanta that the contract negotiations are the union's top priority.

"Number one agenda is the contract," Finley said. "We're in negotiations now for our new contract. That's priority number one."

Finley added that safety is also front and center for carriers, especially following a recent incident involving a postal worker.

"Safety is a priority. We want better trucks, better equipment, a voice. We want a voice at the table to represent us," he said.

Why it matters

The national NALC contract governs tens of thousands of letter carriers across the country, including those who deliver mail, medications, ballots, and packages throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Union leaders argue that stronger staffing and improved retention are directly tied to reliable mail service for the public.

In Georgia — where rapid population growth in metro areas like DeKalb and Fulton counties has increased delivery demand — carriers say fair wages and improved working conditions are critical to keeping experienced workers on routes and maintaining consistent service.

Negotiations are currently underway at the national level, with union representatives meeting in Washington, D.C., though local members say they are awaiting details on progress.

For now, Branch 73 members say community support gives them momentum.

"We're in the communities every day," Finley said. "So it's good to have representation from the communities that we serve every day."

As contract talks continue, rallies like the one in Decatur signal that local carriers are closely watching negotiations — and are prepared to stay visible until a new agreement is reached.