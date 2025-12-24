Children bring Christmas story to life in beloved Christmas Eve tradition

As families across metro Atlanta prepare for midnight Mass to welcome Christmas Day, another cherished service takes center stage earlier in the evening — one where children lead the celebration and help tell the story of Christmas.

The Catholic Church formalized the tradition of a children's Mass on Christmas Eve in the 1970s, but children have played an important role in Christmas services for centuries. At Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, that legacy continues through a pageant, performances and song.

If you ask the stars of the Christmas pageant, they feel the magnitude of their roles.

The 8-year-old playing Mary said she was "feeling good, but a little scared." The church asked the children's real names not be used for privacy reasons.

"Acting has always had something special with me. So, I love being able to support the parish and do something I love," said the 11-year-old boy playing Joseph.

The children's Mass has become a treasured tradition at Transfiguration — one that Pastor Eric Hill says brings both joy and a familiar sense of chaos.

"It's to bring chaos to the church!" Hill said. That joyful chaos, Hill said, strengthens his faith in the generations to come.

"It's a great experience to have the children that want to be here, the parents, and experience the Christmas joy," he said.

The Mass opens with the story of Jesus' birth, but the meaning reaches far beyond the pageant for many of the children involved.

Joseph said, "I feel like it's very important for kids like us to have a say in the parish community. So, I always love when this mass comes around."

One of Hill's favorite moments each year is gathering with the children to talk about the true meaning of Christmas — a conversation full of surprises.

"The answers that they give me in my questions. I never know what's going to happen. It's always a mystery," Hill said.

From readings to choir performances, young parishioners take the lead throughout the service. For some, the parish is more than a place of worship — it's a home.

Sofia Merino, assistant director of the teen and young adults' choir, said, "This parish has always been kind of my refuge, my safe place. It's always been somewhere I can call home. And the community is amazing."

And while the season is full of festive traditions, the children say this Mass reminds them what matters most to them.

Joseph said, "You can't get me wrong. I love candy canes, just spending time with family. But I feel like especially on Christmas, just spending time with friends and family celebrating Jesus is really spectacular."

"For me, it's never really been about the gifts. It's about family time. And, the reason we come to mass, which is the birth of Jesus," said Merino.

For families at Transfiguration, the children's Mass is a celebration of faith, tradition and childhood wonder — passing on the joy of Christmas one little heart at a time.

Hill said even those who don't celebrate Christmas can find something meaningful in its spirit, adding that lessons from the life of Jesus — kindness, generosity and compassion — can resonate far beyond any one faith.