Welcome to the new CBS News Atlanta.

Beginning today, the CBS News Atlanta team is covering the latest in local news and weather on WUPA 69.

Team coverage starts with news, weather, and sports at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on weeknights.

CBS News Atlanta is the first station in the region to deliver its newscasts in a fully immersive AR/VR format, showcasing a virtual set that offers a dynamic experience and rich visuals. Using the technology, the CBS News Atlanta team will break down complex topics — from weather systems to issues impacting your community — with the aid of hyper-realistic simulations and interactive storytelling.

From the newsroom to the control room, the station is powered by journalists, creators and leaders who live in or hail from metro Atlanta, bringing authentic local insight to every story and forecast. CBS News Atlanta's growing team of community journalists has been working for weeks, gathering stories that put a spotlight on what truly matters to residents. They'll share those stories every weeknight on channel 69.

Meet Jobina Fortson-Evans

CBS Atlanta anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans CBS News

Anchoring the CBS News Atlanta team is Jobina Fortson-Evans, a three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and Atlanta native.

Before joining CBS News Atlanta, Jobina launched and hosted "ATL Live," a daily lifestyle show on Atlanta News First. She spent five years at KGO-TV/ABC7 News in San Francisco as an anchor and reporter, producing impactful stories and memorable series that celebrated the Bay Area while shining light on its challenges.

When she's not in the studio reporting breaking news, Jobina volunteers with organizations including Ronald McDonald House, Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity and Girls Inc. She also loves exploring the world, discovering new cuisines and connecting with people through food.

"It's an incredible honor to help shape CBS Atlanta's voice and lead this groundbreaking newsroom," Fortson-Evans said. "Atlanta is my home, and I'm deeply committed to telling stories that reflect the heart, complexity and resilience of our community."

