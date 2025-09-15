CBS News Atlanta launches with immersive newsroom: "We've really got to hit the ground running"

In a converted building where sawdust still clings and tape serves as office nameplates, CBS News Atlanta is rewriting the rules of local journalism with the use of immersive new technology over traditional news desks.

In just five weeks since the announcement of the new station, Vice President of News Shawn Holder led the hiring of 50 staff members.

"I'm a journalist. I'm a family man. I love Atlanta. And I'm glad to be back and I am here to help," he said. "The one thing you can't teach is the most important thing for working here and that's passion."

This energy attracted talent like anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans, who returned to her hometown after a decade away.

"My parents will be the most loyal viewers in this market. That's for sure," Fortson-Evans said. "It's something in your soul that just lights up when you're back and that this isn't for a visit. I'm staying. I live here now. I'm back, I'm home."

Reporter Alexa Liacko, the station's first hire, said the operation feels entrepreneurial while maintaining journalistic credibility.

"It feels like a startup but it's with the backing of CBS News, so that's what makes this different is that, you know, we're building," Liacko said. "We're in process, but this is powered by an incredible journalistic organization that is going to make sure we succeed. And I feel that energy rising."

The team also includes reporter Brian Unger, who left a 20-year television career in Los Angeles.

"My path is a little strange in that I started my career at CBS News as a producer in New York for some of my heroes, then I bounced to the other coast and went to Los Angeles, where I spent 20 years working in television," Unger said. "And I wanted something different."

Unger added, "We don't have time to dally. We've really got to hit the ground running because the community is depending on us."

Assignment editors Ryan Dennis and Paradise Afshar coordinate the station's community-focused mission. Staff members are currently sharing temporary quarters while construction continues.

CBS News Atlanta will launch today with newscasts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The station will eventually expand to do a morning show.