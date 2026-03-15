Buttigieg campaigns in Rome for congressional candidate Shawn Harris ahead of Georgia runoff

Pete Buttigieg traveled to Northwest Georgia to rally supporters for Democratic congressional candidate Shawn Harris, delivering a message focused on coalition-building, economic fairness, and the future of emerging technologies.

Speaking before a crowd in Rome, Harris opened the event by honoring members of the U.S. military and veterans, calling them a central focus of his campaign. He asked attendees to pause for a moment of reflection for service members currently deployed overseas and those who recently died while serving.

Harris framed his campaign as an attempt to reshape political expectations in Georgia's heavily Republican congressional district, arguing that the path to victory depends on building a broad coalition across party lines.

"The way we're going to win is simple," Harris told the audience. "More excited Democrats knocking on doors, independents flipping our way, and Republicans that the Republican Party has left behind voting for me."

The candidate also acknowledged the district's political history, referencing former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and arguing that many voters in the area feel underrepresented by the current political environment.

"There is no such thing as a permanently red district or state," Harris said, drawing applause from supporters.

Buttigieg, who served as Transportation Secretary in the Biden administration and remains a prominent national Democratic figure, used his remarks to emphasize economic fairness and the role of government in addressing growing inequality.

"Most Americans believe the wealthy should be paying their fair share in taxes," Buttigieg said. "Tax breaks for billionaires are just about the worst use of money we can think of in our federal budget."

He also highlighted the need for policy leadership as new technologies reshape the economy, specifically pointing to artificial intelligence as an issue that will define the coming decade.

"We need leaders who will make sure the result of technology like artificial intelligence is a shorter workweek and more money in your pocket," Buttigieg said, "not more concentration of wealth and power in fewer and fewer hands."

Throughout his remarks, Buttigieg repeatedly urged attendees to become active participants in the campaign, encouraging volunteers to knock on doors, talk with neighbors, and bring new voters into the fold.

He closed by emphasizing shared national values across political divides.

"The American flag does not belong to a political party," Buttigieg said. "It is not red or blue — it is red, white, and blue."

With only weeks remaining before the runoff election, Buttigieg told supporters their organizing efforts could help reshape the district's political trajectory.

"If you're ready to do everything in your power to change the trajectory of our country," he said, "it starts with getting a better United States congressman in Shawn Harris to represent this district."

Campaign organizers said the Rome event is part of a broader effort to energize Democratic turnout in rural and traditionally conservative parts of Georgia ahead of the upcoming vote.

The runoff election will be held on April 7.