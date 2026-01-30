Braves Fest canceled at Truist Park because of upcoming winter storm threat

The Atlanta Braves have canceled this weekend's Braves Fest due to worries about the upcoming winter storm.

The free event at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta was set to start on Saturday. The team said that more than 76,000 fans had claimed tickets for the event.

However, a quickly-moving winter storm that's expected to bring freezing temperatures and snow to Georgia has messed up the Braves' plans. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for multiple parts of the state. What isn't covered by that warning is under an Extreme Cold Watch.

"Given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event," the team said in a statement.

Fans congregate in The Battery during Braves Fest at Truist Park on Jan. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

It is not clear if the event will be rescheduled, but the team said it is looking forward to celebrating with fans soon as the Braves begin their journey to the upcoming season.