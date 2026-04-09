Braves bring back powder blue with new Nike City Connect jerseys

The Atlanta Braves debuted their 2026 Nike City Connect jerseys Thursday during a launch party at Truist Park.

nspired by the 6 states of the South that make up the Braves fan base, the vibrant powder blue color and bold typography with retro script make these jerseys look incredible

Inspired by the six states of the South that make up the Braves fan base, the powder blue uniforms pay homage to the team's 1980s SuperStation era while updating the look for today's fans with bold typography with retro script.

"The fans' reaction has been great," said Insung Kim, VP creative director for the Braves. "When we first revealed the jerseys, the sentiment on social media has been like, 'oh, finally, the Braves are bringing back the powder blue jersey. Those are my favorite jerseyes that I saw growing up,' so we just love hearing that."

A young fan and their parent sport the new Braves City Connect jersey at a launch party at Truist Park on Thursday, April 9, 2026. CBS News Atlanta

The jersey features a brighter powder blue, red piping, an updated "Atlanta" script logo, a new "ATL" block letter sleeve patch, and a 3D "ATLANTA BRAVES" wordmark near the jocktag. Players helped select a v-neck style for comfort and performance. A matching powder blue cap completes the uniform.

The team will wear the special jerseys when they face the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park Friday, throughout the series and then every Saturday home game for the rest of the season.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Fans can purchase the entire City Connect collection, which includes jerseys, hats, jackets, and t-shirts, at the Braves Clubhouse Store, MLBShop.com, Nike.com, and other retail locations.

The Braves are also bringing City Connect to fans across the Southeast with the Out of the Park mobile shop, visiting Kroger and Harris Teeter locations in Georgia and South Carolina.