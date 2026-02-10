Billboards honor Adriana Smith, one year after tragic medical emergency sparks debate on abortion laws

Eighteen billboards featuring the face of Adriana Smith are set to appear across the Atlanta area, honoring the memory of the 30-year-old registered nurse and drawing renewed attention to a case that has sparked national debate.

A year has passed since Smith, who was pregnant at the time, was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency that left her brain dead, becoming a focal point in discussions about Georgia's abortion law and its impact on complex, life-threatening healthcare situations.

"We want people to remember our daughter. She was a good person," said Smith's mother, April Newkirk, speaking with 11Alive on Monday. The anniversary marks a painful milestone for Smith's family, who continue to grieve while advocating for greater awareness.

Newkirk recounted the harrowing events that began on Feb. 9, 2025. Smith had been suffering from severe headaches and, concerned for her health and her unborn child, sought treatment at Northside Hospital. According to her family, she was given medication and sent home without undergoing further diagnostic tests.

"They gave her some medication, but they didn't do any tests. No CT scan," Newkirk recalled. "If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented."

The following morning, tragedy struck. Newkirk said Smith's boyfriend awoke to the sound of her gasping for air in her sleep—gargling noises he suspects were caused by internal bleeding. Despite efforts to help, Smith's condition proved fatal.

"Today is the day that everything happened. And our life will never be the same, never be the same," Newkirk said, reflecting on the family's ongoing pain.

As the billboards go up, Smith's story continues to resonate, raising key questions about the intersection of healthcare policy, emergency care, and women's reproductive rights.

For Smith's loved ones, the hope is that her memory will inspire change and ensure other families don't face the same heartbreak.