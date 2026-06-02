Beltline trail growing as new Southside segments will link more Atlanta neighborhoods

The Atlanta Beltline is inviting the public to celebrate a major expansion of its trail system as new segments of the Southside Trail are set to open June 12.

The celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. at 352 University Ave. SW, according to the Atlanta Beltline.

The opening marks the launch of Southside Trail — Segments 2 and 3, which will connect the Southside, Eastside and Westside trails, creating 16.7 miles of continuous mainline trail. Officials say the expanded path will link 36 neighborhoods across the Northwest, Westside, Southside, Eastside and Northeast parts of the Beltline network.

In April, Beltline officials opened a portion of the trail from Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue. Segments 4 and 5 connect Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park and Boulevard Heights.

Ahead of the June opening, the Beltline has also pointed to ongoing construction work needed to complete the corridor, including environmental cleanup near Milton Avenue and D.H. Stanton Park. Officials say underground storm work has been completed west of Pryor Road, while additional storm infrastructure and pond construction are underway west of Milton.

Crews are also completing mechanically stabilized earth wall construction east of Pryor Road for an access ramp, with additional ramp and wall work underway near Hill Street and Grant Terrace SE. Much of the trail concrete is expected to be poured by March 2026, with the section between D.H. Stanton Park and Milton Avenue targeted for completion by the end of May 2026, delayed in part by ongoing environmental remediation.

Officials have said they are working to open the trail to the public ahead of June 2026, when FIFA events are expected in Atlanta, though environmental challenges could impact final completion timelines.

The Beltline is encouraging residents to attend the June 12 event, calling it a milestone moment for the city's growing trail network.

Part of the Westside Beltline Connector to PATH Parkway Trail Project. CBS News Atlanta

City of Atlanta approves $8 million PATH trail project, advancing Westside connector plan

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution authorizing an $8 million project management agreement with the PATH Foundation for the PATH Westside Connector and Safety Improvements Project, according to city records.

The project is intended to support the development of a new Westside multi-use trail connection and related safety upgrades, with PATH Foundation overseeing design, permitting, construction management, contractor procurement and delivery, while the Atlanta Department of Transportation will review and approve project milestones.

The project would create a new 0.6-mile multi-use trail linking the Westside BeltLine Connector to the PATH Parkway Trail through Georgia Tech.

Lawmakers also passed an ordinance banning self-storage facilities in the Beltline Overlay District.