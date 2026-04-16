Glenwood Park businesses, residents optimistic over new Beltline expansion

The Atlanta Beltline opened its newest portion of the trail from Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue on Thursday.

Segments 4 and 5 of the Beltline connects Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park and Boulevard Heights.

Hannah Lee owns In the Meadow; a flower shop steps away from the Beltline's newest stretch.

"It's something I think when we kind of came into this neighborhood it was advertised to all the tenants also so it's nice that it's finally happening after all of these years," Lee said.

Hannah Lee is curious to see how much business the new Beltline stretch will bring. CBS News Atlanta

Lee said they're already busy, but she's curious to see how much busier she'll be.

"Maybe we'll have to hire more staff, or you know like order more flowers throughout the week to kind of meet that extra demand," Lee said. "But it's definitely something that is preferred so we'll just figure it out then."

Vickery's Bar & Grill in Glenwood Park said it's preparing for an uptick in business.

"We've been anticipating this opening for quite some time now," said Vickery's Bar & Grill manager Colleen Kenney. "We have hired more staff, we're getting more prepared and kind of anticipating that we're definitely going to see a lot more traffic just kind of walking past the area."

Before Thursday's ribbon cutting, several people, including People resident Marquise Franklin, were already using the new portion of the Beltline.

"Like being able to come from People's over here, it's really direct," Franklin said. "It definitely bridges different communities, so I appreciate that."

Fabio Micolo recently moved from the United Kingdom to Atlanta. One of the things he was looking for in a new home included proximity to the urban trail.

"Coming from the UK we have a lot of pedestrian space to walk around which is great and I knew moving here to the US that, that wasn't something that was very common in different states," Micolo said. "But certainly when I moved to Alanta, I saw how important it is to connect the different communities."

With segments four and five complete, the Atlanta Beltline now runs 14.8 miles.