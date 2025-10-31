Civilian and TSA agents stop attempted security breach at the Atlanta airport, police say

Atlanta police say a civilian and TSA agents stopped an "attempted security breach" at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday morning.

Officials say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the main security checkpoint of the world's busiest airport.

Details about the situation remain limited, and Atlanta police have not shared what the man did to try to breach the checkpoint. Authorities say there were no injuries connected to the incident, and airport services were not disrupted.

Officers took the man, identified as 40-year-old Leon Fabian, into custody at the airport.

Fabian is now charged with simple battery and avoiding or interfering with security measures.